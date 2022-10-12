 | Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Raiders’ Adams charged with misdemeanor

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that," said Adams following the incident.

October 12, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stretches before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang Photo by Heidi Fang - Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.

