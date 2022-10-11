 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Raiders wide receiver may be in hot water

Davante Adams is under investigation by both the NFL and Kansas City law enforcement after shoving a photographer following Monday's Kansas City-Las Vegas football game. Adams subsequently apologized for pushing the photographer to the ground in a fit of frustration.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) before been called out of bounds during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Photo by (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following Monday night’s loss at Kansas City.

A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public.

NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline.

