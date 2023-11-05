 | Sun, Nov 05, 2023
Rangers, fans celebrate franchise’s first-ever title

The Rangers won their first championship in their 63rd season as a franchise.

November 5, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Texas Rangers World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager hoists the World Series trophy during a ceremony following a Victory Parade outside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-1, to claim the title. Photo by Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tens of thousands Texas Rangers fans lined up and stacked dozens deep in some areas along a 2-mile route near the team’s ballpark for a parade Friday to celebrate the franchise’s first World Series championship.

“This is why we came back, for the parade,” All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien said.

The parade came two days after the Rangers wrapped up the World Series title with a 5-0 win on the road in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It came a week after Texas won the series opener at home on an 11th-inning homer by Adolis García after Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game.

