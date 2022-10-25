 | Tue, Oct 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Bochy set to lead Rangers

The 67-year-old Bruce Bochy got a three-year contract. The former big league catcher has 2,003 career wins in his 25 seasons as a manager. He also took the Padres to their last World Series in 1998.

By

Sports

October 25, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Chris Young (left), the team's executive vice president and general manager, and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis (right) smile as they give new Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy his jersey during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. Bochy agreed to a three-year contract to manage the Rangers during the 2023-25 seasons.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.

Bochy, who won the first of his three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in the old Rangers ballpark in 2010, was introduced Monday by the Texas general manager who pitched for the manager in San Diego four years before that.

“One of the things I told Boch when we offered him the job. I said, I’m not doing this because I loved you when I played for you. I’m doing this because we believe as an organization, you’re the right person to lead us into the future,” GM Chris Young said. “Boch fit every part of our criteria.”

Related
October 7, 2021
September 16, 2020
October 12, 2019
June 5, 2019
Most Popular