KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Allen Community College’s volleyball team moved back to .500 on the season Thursday, with a dramatic, three-set victory over host Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The Red Devils rebounded from a tough start, dropping the first set, before coming back to edge KCK 25-23 in the second and 26-24 in the third.

Kansas City, which won at Allen in four sets back in January, then rebounded to force the fifth set with a 25-20 win.