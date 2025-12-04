Red Devils back on track with win

The Allen Red Devils got back on track with Wednesday’s 64-53 victory over the North Central Missouri College Lady Pirates.

After a rough go in Iowa last weekend, where the Red Devils had their undefeated streak snapped with a pair of losses, Allen righted the ship just before the Christmas break.

Freshman guard Jennyfer Gros had a breakout performance with a team-leading 17 points, but freshman forward Joniya Lewis stole the show with an astounding 15 rebounds to complement her 7-point contribution. Emma Varennes, Allen freshman forward, goes up for a shot while facing Haskell earlier this season. Register file photo

Allen jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, overwhelming NCMC in the paint with put-backs from close range. The Red Devils inched away slowly until pulling away late with a 21-point fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Tawhirikura Doyle came off the bench for 8 points, followed by Lewis, Rojas, sophomore guard Nikki Gear and freshman forward Jalynn Weakley with 7 points each.

Freshman forward Emma Varennes had six rebounds to complement her 5-point contribution and sophomore center Ja’Mya Garland came off the bench for four rebounds.

With the win, the Red Devils improved to 8-2. They hope to make it 9-2 when they head on the road Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off against Treasure Valley.