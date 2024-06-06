Red Devils earn postseason honors

Three Allen Community College baseball players received all-conference honors for their work on the diamond in 2024.

Red Devil pitcher Jack Bland was named to the All-Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division second team, while outfielder Caleb Horsey and designated hitter Cale Clark earned honorable recognition.

While his ACC teammates were dropping by the wayside — five pitchers were lost due to season-ending injuries — Bland emerged as the staff ace down the stretch.

The redshirt sophomore went 7-5 on the year with a 4.52 ERA. He allowed 82 hits over 73.2 innings and struck out 50 batters.

Allen Community College’s Caleb Horsey earned honorable mention for the All-Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division Baseball Team in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Allen Community College’s Cale Clark, left, earned honorable mention to the all Kansas Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

Bland was particularly dominant down the stretch, allowing a combined six earned runs over his last five appearances, equating to a 1.68 ERA over 25 innings pitched.

Clark, a redshirt freshman, hit .323 over 42 games. His average improved once conference play began, where he hit at a .337 clip over 27 games.

Clark hit a pair of home runs, drove in nine and scored 20 runs and stole nine bases.

Horsey, another redshirt freshman, hit .284 as the team’s starting right fielder. He clubbed four home runs, driving in 17 runs and scoring 17 runs.

The Red Devils finished the year at 21-35.