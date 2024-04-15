Johnson County defeats Allen baseball

Allen Community College had trouble staying ahead in the count Saturday against No. 3 ranked Johnson County.

And as a result, the Red Devils had an equally tough time staying ahead on the scoreboard.

The first-place Cavaliers erupted for five runs in the third inning of their doubleheader opener and didn’t look back Saturday, cruising to a 15-4 victory.

The Red Devils were nose-to-nose with Johnson County in the nightcap before the Cavaliers broke a 4-4 deadlock with a three-run seventh and then erupted for nine in the eighth to prevail, 16-6.