 | Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Johnson County defeats Allen baseball

Johnson County, the third-ranked NJCAA baseball team in the nation, took 3 of 4 games from Allen County, including both games of a doubleheader Saturday in Iola.

By

Sports

April 15, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Allen Community College's Anthony Talpa connects on a solo home run Saturday against Johnson County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College had trouble staying ahead in the count Saturday against No. 3 ranked Johnson County.

And as a result, the Red Devils had an equally tough time staying ahead on the scoreboard.

The first-place Cavaliers erupted for five runs in the third inning of their doubleheader opener and didn’t look back Saturday, cruising to a 15-4 victory.

The Red Devils were nose-to-nose with Johnson County in the nightcap before the Cavaliers broke a 4-4 deadlock with a three-run seventh and then erupted for nine in the eighth to prevail, 16-6.

Related
March 22, 2012
March 5, 2012
September 27, 2011
March 2, 2011
Most Popular