Red Devils falter Friday

WARNER, OKLA. — The Allen Red Devils suffered a pair of 4-2 losses at Friday’s doubleheader against Connors State College of Warner, Okla.

A pair of two-run innings were not enough to get Allen over the hump as the Connors State Athletics eventually pulled away in both contests.

In the opener, freshman pitcher Andrea Ruby took the loss after giving up four runs on 11 hits and two walks.

In a performance she would repeat in the second game, sophomore catcher Makayla Hirschmann put Allen on the scoreboard with a line-drive single, scoring freshman second baseman Addie Keys.

Freshman designated hitter Taryn Billings drove in sophomore first baseman Kalyse Abernathy with a sacrifice fly.

In the finale, freshman pitcher Addie Keys took the loss in the opener, allowing four runs, three earned, while allowing six hits and three walks while facing 30 batters.

Down 2-0 after the third inning, once again, Hirschmann narrowed Connor’s lead to a run with an RBI single, plating Keys and sophomore first baseman Kalyse Abernathy.

A sacrifice fly by sophomore third baseman Hope Sanchez, who accounted for nearly half of Allen’s hits while successful in 2 of 3 at-bats, briefly tied the contest before the Athletics pulled ahead for the final time in the sixth inning.

With the losses, Allen’s overall record dropped to 5-14.

The Red Devils continue their non-conference schedule at home Tuesday against Northern Oklahoma College-Tongawa, then host Southwestern Community College Saturday.

First pitch for both contests is at 1 p.m.