 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Red Devils hold on late against Fort Scott

The Allen men and women held on late in the second half against Fort Scott at home on Wednesday. The Lady Red Devils pulled away late by forcing 33 turnovers and the Allen men made some crucial defensive stops and shot the ball at a 46.4% clip in the second half.

By

Sports

February 23, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Allen’s Naomi Smith (14) dribbles upcourt in the second half against Fort Scott on Wednesday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Community College men and women’s basketball teams held on late to down Fort Scott Community College at home Wednesday night. 

The Red Devils (21-7) survived the Greyhounds knotting the game up multiple times in the second half before pulling away for a 75-65 victory. Allen is in first place in the Jayhawk conference with two regular season games remaining. 

The Lady Red Devils (17-10) played a much more dominant second half and forced 33 turnovers on Fort Scott to secure a 76-64 win. 

Related
February 17, 2022
January 27, 2022
February 25, 2021
February 9, 2012
Most Popular