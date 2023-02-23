Red Devils hold on late against Fort Scott

The Allen Community College men and women’s basketball teams held on late to down Fort Scott Community College at home Wednesday night.

The Red Devils (21-7) survived the Greyhounds knotting the game up multiple times in the second half before pulling away for a 75-65 victory. Allen is in first place in the Jayhawk conference with two regular season games remaining.

The Lady Red Devils (17-10) played a much more dominant second half and forced 33 turnovers on Fort Scott to secure a 76-64 win.