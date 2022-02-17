Red Devils sweep Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT — Allen’s men’s basketball is on a roll. The Red Devils defeated Fort Scott Community College 73-55 on Wednesday to extend its winning streak to two games.

The Greyhounds jumped out to an early 6-3 lead, but it wouldn’t last long. The Red Devils retook the lead and never looked back. Two treys by Chris Dixon and another from Cedric Rollerson helped the Red Devils jump to a 40-28 lead at the half.

In the second half, the Red Devils expanded the lead to 20 points with ease.