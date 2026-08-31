Red Devils split ahead of opener

ST. LOUIS — The Allen Red Devils opened the season 1-1 after splitting their games at the St. Louis Showcase over the weekend.

Allen opened the tournament with a bang, knotching a 5-2 victory Friday over Northwest Missouri Community College. But it was a tale of two games, as the Red Devils closed out the tournament by losing 5-3 to Rock Valley College on Sunday.

A four-goal second half made all the difference in the first game, as the Red Devils picked up their first win of the year. After falling a goal behind near the 15-minute mark, sophomore Brendon Matemberere…