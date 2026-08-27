 | Thu, Aug 27, 2026
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Red Devils surge past Coyotes 6-4

The Allen Red Devils near the regular season with plenty of momentum after taking Wednesday's friendly over Kansas Wesleyan University's JV team.

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August 27, 2026 - 1:53 PM

Aleix Cruells, freshman striker, puts the Allen Red Devils’ up 4-1 with this goal early in the second period on Wednesday’s friendly against Kansas Wesleyan Univeristy’s junior varsity team at Allen Community College. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Allen Community College Red Devils head into this weekend’s St. Louis Showcase tournament with a full head of steam after defeating the Kansas Wesleyan Junior Varsity Coyotes 6-4.

The 6-4 final from Wednesday’s contest may be a misnomer as many of Allen’s goals came on costly mistakes while their scores seemed the culmination of coordinated attacks.

“It was amazing, and I’m glad those guys can move the ball well, but there are some things we can improve for sure,” Allen coach Gefte Blanc said. 

“Those goals were mistakes, but they’re…

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