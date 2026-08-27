Red Devils surge past Coyotes 6-4

The Allen Community College Red Devils head into this weekend’s St. Louis Showcase tournament with a full head of steam after defeating the Kansas Wesleyan Junior Varsity Coyotes 6-4.

The 6-4 final from Wednesday’s contest may be a misnomer as many of Allen’s goals came on costly mistakes while their scores seemed the culmination of coordinated attacks.

“It was amazing, and I’m glad those guys can move the ball well, but there are some things we can improve for sure,” Allen coach Gefte Blanc said.

“Those goals were mistakes, but they’re…