Red Devils win opener in a rout

ACC’s men’s basketball opened its regular season on Tuesday in style, defeating Bethany’s JV team 102-38 in a game that was never truly close.

Allen started the game slowly. Nothing seemed to want to go in the basket. Allen then got aggressive and shots started to fall for the Red Devils. It was lights out from there, running to a 17-6 lead after the first 10 minutes.

“Tonight was a tune-up for us,” said Allen Community College head coach Andy Shaw. “We came out and handled business like we were hoping to. The first three minutes were kind of sloppy with turnovers, but in the first game of the year, there are always jitters and some nervousness going on. After that, we calmed down and were able to dominate from there.”