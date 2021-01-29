Menu Search Log in

Revenue dip steep, but not crippling

New York Giants co-owner John Mara could have been speaking for all in the tight-lipped world of NFL finances by saying his club’s pandemic-induced losses in revenue have been substantial but not crippling.

By

Sports

January 29, 2021 - 2:04 PM

Fans are socially distanced in the 300 level during the first quarter of the game between the Green Bay Packers at Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

New York Giants co-owner John Mara could have been speaking for all in the tight-lipped world of NFL finances by saying his club’s pandemic-induced losses in revenue have been substantial but not crippling.

The biggest positive in this season of COVID-19 might not be measurable: the value of finishing on time in Tampa with the Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City on Feb. 7.

“They got all the games in,” said Marc Ganis, co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp and a confidant of many NFL owners. “They got ’em all in on time, within the 17-week window. That’s enormous.

Related
July 22, 2020
February 27, 2019
January 23, 2019
July 11, 2018
Trending