Riley avoids big numbers for 67 at Memorial

Davis Riley had a 67 and is atop the leaderboard after one round at the Memorial for the second straight year. And that's where the similarities end. Muirfield Village was hot, dry and a beast. 

June 2, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Davis Riley plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/TNS)

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Davis Riley opened with a 67 at the Memorial to finish atop the leaderboard after the opening round for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end.

Riley birdied three of his last four holes Thursday afternoon when the turf was firm and the wind was swirling and the bad breaks led to big numbers, as Rory McIlroy found out.

Riley was in a six-way share of the lead last year. On Thursday, he led by one over Matt Wallace. Jordan Spieth was in the group at 69, ending his hopes for a bogey-free day by hitting into two bunkers on the 18th hole and saving bogey from the second one.

