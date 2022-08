When Royals rookie Nick Pratto smoked a two-out walk-off home run against Boston on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, the giddy ensuing celebration perhaps seemed disproportionate for a 43-65 team.

Amid the post-trade deadline infusion of youth, though, that record isn’t bogging down the trajectory of the season from here.

In fact, what the record implies is suddenly quite in contrast with the sum of their revitalized parts and collective identity right now.