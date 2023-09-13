 | Wed, Sep 13, 2023
Royals beat White Sox, but barely

The Kansas City Royals hung on to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 for a doubleheader split Tuesday. Kansas City, a major league-worst 45-101, has lost at least 100 games for the third time in six seasons and with 16 games left could break the team record of 106, set in 2005. 

By

Sports

September 13, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Bobby Witt Jr. (7) of the Kansas City Royals celebrates Logan Porter (88) and his MLB debut after defeating the Chicago White Sox 11-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 12, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS)

CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel García hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning after Kansas City wasted a nine-run lead, and the Royals hung on to beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.

Chicago took the opener 6-2 as Dylan Cease won consecutive decisions for just the third time and the White Sox ended a strange run of losses when their pitchers struck out 14 or more — Chicago had been 0-11 this year.

Kansas City, a major league-worst 45-101, has lost at least 100 games for the third time in six seasons and with 16 games left could break the team record of 106, set in 2005. The Royals had not lost when leading by nine runs since a 15-13 defeat to Cleveland on Aug. 23, 2006, when Kansas City led 10-1 after the first inning.

