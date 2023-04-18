 | Tue, Apr 18, 2023
Royals blanked again; Rangers’ deGrom exits early

Kansas City's home miseries continued Monday, with a one-hit shutout loss to Texas. The Rangers' Jacob deGrom left after throwing four hit-less inning because of a sore wrist.

Robbie Grossman (4) of the Texas Rangers hits a single during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Apr. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four spotless innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter Monday night in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.

“I felt it a little bit warming up,” deGrom said. “I thought it was going to loosen up and it actually tightened up a little bit as the game went on.

