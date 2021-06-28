 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Royals drop trio of games to Rangers

The Kansas City Royals continue to struggle, most recently enduring a three-game sweep by the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow (58) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 27, 2021. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23, which they followed with an 0-9 trip on the way to tying a franchise record with 16 straight road losses.

Texas is headed on the road again this time, a six-game trip that starts Tuesday at Oakland. The Rangers had a 3-19 slide after the sweep of Houston but now have won five of seven.

