 | Thu, Jul 22, 2021
Royals complete season sweep of Milwaukee

For all of their struggles in 2021, the last-place Kansas City Royals have had the upper hand of Milwaukee this season. A 6-3 victory win on Wednesday completed KC's 4-0 season sweep of the NL Central-leading Brewers.

July 22, 2021 - 9:01 AM

Salvador Perez, right, of the Kansas City Royals congratulates Jorge Soler after Soler's solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. Photo by John Fisher / Getty Images / TNS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit a bases-loaded, tiebreaking double, Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks and the Kansas City Royals completed a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 win on Wednesday.

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations at the stadium came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud.

The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away.

