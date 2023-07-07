 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Royals Sherman joins MLB relocation group

A person familiar with the appointments tells The Associated Press that owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas. Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee

By

Sports

July 7, 2023 - 3:17 PM

John Sherman, owner of the Kansas City Royals, speaks to reporters after a press conference at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

They join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, picked last month by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to chair the relocation committee. That group will evaluate the team’s application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

Related
June 23, 2023
April 24, 2023
February 16, 2023
October 6, 2022
Most Popular