 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Saban retires at Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who won a record seven national championships in his career, has announced he is stepping down

January 11, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS

Nick Saban’s coaching reign has come to an end. His dominance over college football, however, will forever linger in lore.

Saban, who won seven national championships — more than any major college football coach — and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that shattered an Associated Press poll record for most consecutive seasons at No. 1, announced his retirement Wednesday.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me,” Saban said in a statement. “It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it’s about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way.”

