Salvy’s blast lifts KC past Oakland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez is having the kind of season the Kansas City Royals won’t soon forget.

The Oakland A’s are having the kind of September they might want to forget real soon.

Perez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday night, giving him 43 on the season and the big league lead in RBIs, and the Kansas City bullpen bailed out starter Jackson Kowar as the Royals rallied from a six-run deficit for a 10-7 victory that knocked the sliding Athletics further out of playoff contention.