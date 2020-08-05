Menu Search Log in

School to probe COVID reporting

Colorado State University is investigating claims the school's athletics department told its players not to reveal symptoms if they were afflicted with COVID-19. The school has suspended operations within the football team.

August 5, 2020 - 10:21 AM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms.

The investigation stems from an article published in the Coloradoan on Tuesday. According to the newspaper report, Colorado State football players and members of the athletic staff say coaches told them not to report coronavirus symptoms and threatened players with reduced playing time should they quarantine.

McConnell promised a swift investigation and full transparency.

