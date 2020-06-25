Canceled football games are possible following K-State COVID outbreak

Not long ago, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor was of the belief that nothing could get in the way of college football games being played this fall.

So optimistic was he that he used to chuckle every time he heard Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby suggest that the sport might encounter “a bumpy road” as teams attempt to return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

But that was before 14 K-State football players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the Wildcats decided to suspend all workouts until at least July 13.