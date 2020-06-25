Menu Search Log in

Canceled football games are possible following K-State COVID outbreak

Kansas State is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on campus after 14 Wildcat football players tested positive for the coronavirus.

June 25, 2020

Bob Bowlsby, Commissioner of Big 12 Conference, right, listens to Gene Taylor, Director of Athletics of Kansas State University, center, during a panel discussion on eSports at the Big 12 Conference's state of college athletics forum at Statler Hotel in Dallas, May 23, 2018. Photo by Jae S. Lee/Dallas Morning News/TNS

Not long ago, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor was of the belief that nothing could get in the way of college football games being played this fall.

So optimistic was he that he used to chuckle every time he heard Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby suggest that the sport might encounter “a bumpy road” as teams attempt to return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

But that was before 14 K-State football players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the Wildcats decided to suspend all workouts until at least July 13.

