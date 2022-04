KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At some point during this Kansas season, head coach Bill Self deemed this group different than its predecessors. They all turn out to be that way, of course, but this version of KU players had a discernible quality.

They believed they were the most talented group Self had coached. Believed that they had come through a storied program — a true Blue Blood — and bested them all.

Self didn’t have the heart to tell them.