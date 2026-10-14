Senior night sweep leads Iola into playoffs

Iola’s volleyball squad runs into Monday’s regional tournament with a full head of steam after wrapping up the regular season with a senior night sweep, and the team’s first winning season since 2024.

The Mustangs are peaking at just the right time as they secured third place in the Pioneer League standings with wins over the Prairie View Buffalos and the Anderson County Bulldogs, which culminates a yearlong rebuilding process.

“I’m proud of this group. They worked their tails off in the offseason, and that got them some momentum this season,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said. “They had some tough sets there toward the end, but they pulled it out. That’s credit to their leadership and teamwork.”

In the opener, Iola was finally able to settle a score against Prairie View, who had beaten them twice this season. A tip by senior outside hitter Dally Curry proved to be the turning point of the first set. Iola went on a 4-1 run to match point after that, with kills by sophomore Haidyn Desmarteau and senior Kinsey Jelinek. An ace by senior middle hitter Zoie Hesse ended it, 25-16.

The Buffalos put up a bit more of a fight in the second set. A block by sophomore Cam Wille gave the Mustangs a 2-point advantage, then a dig by Curry followed by spikes by Hesse and Desmarteau brought the game to match point. Desmarteau ended it with a kill to secure the sweep, 25-23.

“We’ve developed a lot as a team, and we’ve come together to realize playing as individuals doesn’t work. When we play together, we do way better,” Hesse said.

“It feels great getting two wins, and helping with that,” Jelinek said. “Senior night was tough, but we won, so that’s all that matters. We’re excited to go to regionals Monday. We’re a year older, and we have a lot more experience under our belts. We’re doing a lot better.”

THE MUSTANGS fell behind early against Anderson County, who won the first set 25-14. Iola rallied from an early deficit in the second set thanks to kills from Hesse and Curry. That and several Anderson County miscues resulted in the Mustangs taking a 16-15 lead. Iola then went on a 9-5 run. A kill by Wille set up match point, then an errant shot evened the match as Iola took the second set 25-20.

Desmarteau carried her team to victory in the third, as the Mustangs rallied from behind once again. A Desmarteau push cut the Bulldogs’ advantage to 21-18, then blocks from Desmarteau and Jelinek cut it to a point. The Mustangs went on a 4-1 tear with an ace by junior setter Addi Wacker sandwiched between a pair of Desmarteau kills putting Iola at match point. A block by Curry gave Iola a 25-23 win.

“I went up and just wanted it to be over,” said Curry, who celebrated after the game with her sister Kashyn Curry, sophomore libero, after Kashyn’s 500th career dig. “It’s overwhelming. You’re sad it’s over, but you’re happy you won and are moving on.” Kashyn Curry, Iola sophomore libero, celebrates her 500th career dig with teammates following Tuesday’s triangular.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following Tuesday’s finale, the Mustangs end the regular season with a 19-17 overall record and third in the Pioneer League standings at 8-4. Tuesday’s wins will not impact the seeding of the upcoming regional tournament, but it may raise Iola’s standing in the sub-state tournament if they advance out of Monday’s regional quad in Galena.

The Mustangs enter the tournament as the ninth seed. They open against the eight-seeded Central Heights Vikings (16-13), then face the No. 1 seed Galena Bulldogs (28-3) in the next round before wrapping up the triangular against 16th seed Cherryvale (8-27). The Mustangs only need two wins to advance to the sub-state tournament.

“I feel confident. We have another week of practice to fine-tune some things and improve our defense and unforced errors,” Moots said. “I know this group can go far, as long as they go out and play like they can.”

FRIDAY’S LEADERS

Kills: Desmarteau, 25; D. Curry, 16; Hesse, 6; Jelinek, 3; Wacker, 1. Aces: Lily Jerome, 5; Wacker, 3; D. Curry, 3; Desmarteau, 1; Hesse, 1; Kashyn Curry, 1. Digs: K. Curry, 28; D. Curry, 21; Desmarteau, 15; Jerome, 11; Hesse, 8; Wacker, 7; Jelinek, 2.