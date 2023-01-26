 | Thu, Jan 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Skidding No. 9 KU uncomfy

The Jayhawks current skid began with an 83-82 overtime loss last week at K-State, which had a 14-point lead midway through the first half. TCU, now ranked 11th, hit 13 of its first 15 shots and had an early 19-0 run in an 83-60 win Saturday, the second-worst home loss in the Self era.

By

Sports

January 26, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Kansas head coach Bill Self gives instructions to his team during the Jayhawks during a 2020 basketball game. Photo by Sam Grenadier / A-J Media / TNS

Bill Self hasn’t had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Yet the coach hasn’t seemed angry or even all that discouraged during a rare three-game losing streak.

Self knows this isn’t the same Jayhawks team that won the national championship last season.

Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) has gone from having one of the nation’s most experienced rosters to a much younger group without a proven presence in the post in a loaded Big 12 Conference that may be better than ever.

Related
January 19, 2021
January 13, 2021
January 4, 2021
February 12, 2019
Most Popular