 | Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Slipping, sliding at Wimbledon

Wet courts at Wimbledon led to several competitors slipping and sliding in the midst of matches.

July 1, 2021 - 9:07 AM

US player Frances Tiafoe (right) greets Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 28, 2021. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Asked about his connection with the Centre Court crowd after his second victory there this week, Novak Djokovic joked: “I seem to be having a really nice connection with the grass.”

The five-time champion at the All England Club chuckled at his own line, then added, “I don’t recall falling this much in the first two matches of Wimbledon.

Yes, less than 24 hours after Serena Williams and Roger Federer’s opponent pulled out of matches after getting hurt in falls, the slips kept coming Wednesday.

