 | Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Wimbledon: Djokovic to face Italy’s Berrettini

If he can beat Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final, Novak Djokovic will collect a sixth championship at Wimbledon — third straight — and, more importantly, a 20th Grand Slam title.

Sports

July 9, 2021 - 2:54 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in London on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — We know, of course, that Novak Djokovic can lose matches at Wimbledon, and he can lose at other Grand Slam tournaments, too, because it has happened — and actuality proves possibility.

And yet he keeps showing, over and over again, that it is foolhardy to doubt his supremacy at the moment. 

The top-seeded Djokovic stretched his current runs to 20 consecutive victories at Wimbledon, dating to 2018, and 20 in a row at all majors this season, working his way in and out of trouble against a much younger, much-less-experienced opponent until eliminating No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 on Friday night to reach the final at the All England Club.

