 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Soler, O’Hearn go deep in KC win over Milwaukee

Kansas City got back onto the winning track with solid pitching from Mike Minor and home runs from Jorge Soler and Ryan O'Hearn. The Royals defeated Milwaukee, 5-2.

By

Sports

July 21, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Salvador Perez (13) of the Kansas City Royals congratulates Greg Holland (35) after the final out in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday. Photo by John Fisher / Getty Images / TNS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Tuesday in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field. The ballpark is about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.

Some fans came to the ballpark with signs rooting for both the Brewers and Bucks.

Related
September 22, 2020
July 28, 2020
September 12, 2019
April 25, 2018
Most Popular