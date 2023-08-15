 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Some professional athletes deal with fear of flying

Professional sports are a difficult career for athletes or coaches with a fear of flying. Hall of Fame football coach John Madden famously insisted on traveling across the United States by bus. Soccer star Dennis Bergkamp from the Netherlands was nicknamed “The Non-Flying Dutchman" for his refusal to travel by air. 

By

Sports

August 15, 2023 - 3:00 PM

John Madden waves to the crowd at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio. (Bob Larson/Contra Costa Times/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is scared to fly. Outfielder Seth Brown of the Oakland Athletics, too.

They are hardly the only ones. Longtime manager Dusty Baker would bet that anxiety in the air has shortened more than a few careers. He recalls watching terrified teammates and coaches cling tightly to photos of their loved ones during bumpy flights.

“There’s no helping them,” Baker said. “A lot of times they have a couple drinks more than they should on the plane. I’ve had guys I played with, they had like four or five kids, and the plane was having turbulence and they would start kissing their kids, like they were kissing them goodbye, like it was the last time they would see their kids.”

