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Special Olympians place at state

Area Special Olympics Bowlers brought home some hardware after competing at the state tournament in Olathe over the weekend.

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Sports

August 5, 2026 - 1:18 PM

Individual photos of Ty Johnson, Ian Webber, Riley Olson and Bridgette Eckroat. Courtesy photo

OLATHE — Allen County Special Olympics had a quite a day at the Kansas Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament Friday.

 Athletes bowled at Olathe East Lanes and Park Lane in Kansas City and North Rock Lanes in Wichita on Friday and Saturday. 

Ian Webber bowled two of his personal best games of 116 and 112 to take first.

Ty Johnson bowled his personal best with a score of 104 to take second.

Riley Olson took first in his division. 

Bridgette Eckroat and Casey Riebel both took second in their divisions.

What’s next?

The Special Olympians are poised to begin practicing soon for the fall corn hole season.

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