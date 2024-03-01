Sporting KC’s remarkable 2023 season reaffirms the legacy of Peter Vermes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid Sporting KC’s wretched start last season, going winless in its first 10 matches while scoring a measly three goals, some vocal fans took to booing the team off the field and chanting “Vermes out” in reference to longtime manager Peter Vermes.

They weren’t alone in their frustration and doubt. Principal owner Mike Illig told The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell the situation was “embarrassing,” and the club contemplated a dramatic change

If Vermes was flinching inside, though, it wasn’t apparent. In fact, the fallout only seemed to fuel his resolve and conviction.