 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Sporting KC’s remarkable 2023 season reaffirms the legacy of Peter Vermes

Sporting Kansas City opened 2023 without a win in its first 10 matches, but rebounded nicely to make the playoffs. The team's turnaround is (another) testament to manager Peter Vermes, returns this year for his 16th season in Kansas City.

By

Sports

March 1, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes talks to Erik Thommy (26) of Sporting Kansas City during their game against the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid Sporting KC’s wretched start last season, going winless in its first 10 matches while scoring a measly three goals, some vocal fans took to booing the team off the field and chanting “Vermes out” in reference to longtime manager Peter Vermes.

They weren’t alone in their frustration and doubt. Principal owner Mike Illig told The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell the situation was “embarrassing,” and the club contemplated a dramatic change

If Vermes was flinching inside, though, it wasn’t apparent. In fact, the fallout only seemed to fuel his resolve and conviction.

Related
February 23, 2023
July 8, 2020
April 6, 2020
March 9, 2020
Most Popular