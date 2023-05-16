Stars’ DeBoer 7-0 as coach in game 7’s; advances

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer pulled his goalie twice in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals against Seattle.

Jake Oettinger didn’t take either move as a sign of panic. Quite the opposite, which the 24-year-old goalie believes helps explain DeBoer’s perfect record in Game 7s in his coaching career.

“I think if your coach is back there freaking out and hitting the panic button every time you lose, I think that trickles down into the group,” Oettinger said. “He’s the exact opposite of that.”