Stars’ DeBoer 7-0 as coach in game 7’s; advances

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is 7-0 in Game 7s in his career after a 2-1 win over Seattle in the Western Conference semifinals. DeBoer is the third coach to win a Game 7 with four different teams. 

May 16, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer looks up as fans celebrate a goal by center Roope Hintz during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Dallas. The Stars won the game 5-2.

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer pulled his goalie twice in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals against Seattle.

Jake Oettinger didn’t take either move as a sign of panic. Quite the opposite, which the 24-year-old goalie believes helps explain DeBoer’s perfect record in Game 7s in his coaching career.

“I think if your coach is back there freaking out and hitting the panic button every time you lose, I think that trickles down into the group,” Oettinger said. “He’s the exact opposite of that.”

