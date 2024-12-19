Statesmen lead the way

Highly successful seasons on the gridiron led to an additional round of postseason accolades for several area standouts.

Three athletes in particular — Humboldt High’s Kyler Isbell and Blake Ellis and Marmaton Valley High’s Brayden Lawson — all received first-team all-state recognition for their respective classes from Sports in Kansas, a statewide sports media group.

Isbell, a senior, was named first-team all-state in Class 2A for his work on the offensive line. He helped pave the way for the team’s backs and receivers to rack up more than 400 yards of offense per game. Humboldt went 10-1 on the season, winning its third straight regional championship.

Speaking of explosive offense, Ellis’s proficiency as a dual-threat quarterback was good for 1,1174 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, while he rushed for 1,390 yards with 31 touchdowns on the ground.

Marmaton Valley’s Lawson, meanwhile, earned first-team all-state honors in Kansas Eight Man-Division II for his work on the defensive line.

Lawson, a senior, led Marmaton Valley with 88 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 6.5 quarterback sacks. He forced three fumbles, recovered a fumble and even had an interception.

The Wildcats went 8-2, winning their district championship and going undefeated in Three Rivers League play for their second straight league title.

SEVERAL OTHER athletes earned honorable mention all-state recognition from Sports in Kansas. Of note, those earning honorable mention are not specified by position.

Iola’s Grady Dougherty, Cortland Carson and Tre Wilson all received honorable mention in Class 3A.

Humboldt’s Jacob Harrington, Cole Mathes, Asher Hart, Mason Sterling and Mark McCullough earned honorable mention in Class 2A.

Other Marmaton Valley players earning honorable mention were Jaedon Granere, Mason Ferguson, Todd Stevenson, Tyler Lord, Brevyn Campbell and Cooper Scharff.

Crest High’s Gentry McGhee and Jensen Barker earned honorable mention in Eight Man-II.

SPORTS IN Kansas also gave honorable mention for non-senior small-school standouts. Locals recognized here were Iola’s Wilson, Sterling and McCullough of Humboldt, Ferguson, Stevenson, Campbell and Scharff of Marmaton Valley and McGhee and Barker of Crest.

MARMATON VALLEY and Crest’s players were recognized within Kansas Eight Man-II, District 1.

Lawson was voted by district coaches as both the offensive and defensive player of the year within the district.