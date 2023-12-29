 | Fri, Dec 29, 2023
Prep standouts earn state honors

Several high school football players earned all-state honorable recognition, including Humboldt's Sam Hull and Darren Goodner, who earned first-team honors in Class 3A. The others received honorable mention.

December 29, 2023 - 12:30 PM

Sam Hull Photo by Mike Myer

Humboldt High’s Sam Hull continued to rake in postseason honors for his work on the football field this fall.

The senior receiver, who led the Cubs with 814 yards receiving and nine touchdowns through the air, averaging more than 15 yards a catch, earned consensus all-state Class 2A recognition from the Wichita Eagle, Sports in Kansas and the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Hull was joined on the first-team all-state squad by teammate Garren Goodner. The seniors led the Cubs to the Class 2A state quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual semifinalist Sabetha.

