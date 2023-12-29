Prep standouts earn state honors

Humboldt High’s Sam Hull continued to rake in postseason honors for his work on the football field this fall.

The senior receiver, who led the Cubs with 814 yards receiving and nine touchdowns through the air, averaging more than 15 yards a catch, earned consensus all-state Class 2A recognition from the Wichita Eagle, Sports in Kansas and the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Hull was joined on the first-team all-state squad by teammate Garren Goodner. The seniors led the Cubs to the Class 2A state quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual semifinalist Sabetha.