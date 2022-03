Allen Community College picked up Monday where it left off Sunday on the ball diamond — scoring early and often.

After outscoring Highland by a combined 29-11 to sweep the first two games of their series, the Red Devils were even more dominating on Monday, winning by scores of 11-0 and 24-0.

The four-game sweep gives ACC an eight-game winning streak and pushes the Red Devils to 9-3 on the season.