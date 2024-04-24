Iola boys win Marv Smith Invitational

Iola High’s track and field teams picked a special day to put forth their strongest meet of the season.

The occasion, on a picturesque spring day Tuesday, was the annual Marv Smith Invitational, which drew athletes from Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Chanute, Anderson County and Southern Coffey County high schools.

Mustang athletes delivered 26 personal-best marks, while Iola’s boys cruised to the team title, beating runner-up Chanute by 20 points.

“It was a great home meet,” Iola head coach David Daugharthy said, “by far our best of the season. Our athletes are working hard in practice and are hitting their stride in many of their events.”

The boys’ team championship marked only the second time Iola has won its local meet, Daugharthy said. “We asked many athletes to compete in different events, and they were very successful. I am extremely pleased and proud of all the athletes who make coaching this track team so much fun.”

Among the highlights.

Keegan Hill went double gold for Iola, winning the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, while Cole Moyer won the 800 meters and took second in the 1600 and 3200.

Jaydon Morrison tacked on silver medals in both the discus and javelin and took third in the shot put. Cortland Carson took second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter hurdles. Gavin Jones added a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash and took third in the 400 meters. James Hunt finished third in the 800. Rohan Springer, meanwhile, took third in the pole vault. His height of 8 feet, 6 inches, was a full foot and a half higher than his previous best.

On the girls side, Rio Lohman won the 100-meter hurdles and took third in the 300-meter hurdles. Earning silver medals were Mahala Burris in the pole vault, Bethany Miller in the shot put and Jackie Fager in the 400. LeiLani Keanaaina took third in the 100-meter dash. Mariah Jelinek took fourth in the 800 meters.

THE OTHER area schools weren’t too shabby, either.

Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere was golden in the long jump and 400 meters, Piper Barney won the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump and Sophia Heim won the 3200.

On the boys’ side, Marmaton Valley’s Jaedon Granere won the 100, teammate Cooper Scharff won the 200 and Todd Stevenson was tops in the long jump.

Humboldt’s Karingten Hall, who remains unable to earn team points because of KSHSAA transfer rules, nevertheless won both the 100 and 200 meters. The Lady Cubs’ Anna Heisler won the 800, Kinley Tucker took first in the shot put, and Humboldt’s 4×800-meter relay team also emerged victorious.

SOUTHERN COFFEY County’s Titan squads had several strong showings. Emily Ludolph bested all comers in the discus throw, edging Humboldt’s Tucker by 3 inches for the gold, with a mark of 95 feet, 6 inches. The Titans’ Reeston Cox took first in both the javelin and shot put.

Local results follow. Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere, left, runs stride for stride with Humboldt’s Karingten Hall at the Marv Smith Invitational in Iola Tuesday. Hall edged Granere at the line for gold. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Girls

Team scores: 1. Chanute, 119; 3. Marmaton Valley, 95; 4. Humboldt, 82; 5. Iola, 78; 6. Southern Coffey County, 29

100 meters — NA. Karingten Hall, Humboldt, 13.26 (fastest time of the event); 2. Kylah Sanders, MV, 14.26; 3. LeiLani Keanaaina, Iola, 14.35; 7. Ari Ramirez, Iola, 14.63 (PR); 11. Khiana Haynes, MV, 14.96; 12. Kaya Boone, MV, 15.54; 13. Mahala Burris, Iola, 15.93; 14. Myleigh Eslick, MV, 16.31