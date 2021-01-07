Substate basketball assignments announced

Postseason assignments for the 2020-21 basketball season have been announced.

Iola’s Mustangs and Fillies are in the Class 4A substate, and will compete Feb. 27-March 6 against Fort Scott, Louisburg, Ottawa and Paola for a state basketball berth.

Much like was done during the volleyball season in the fall, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has taken steps to reduce the number of schools at a single venue because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.