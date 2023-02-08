 | Wed, Feb 08, 2023
Super Bowl teams have good backup QB plans

Kansas City's Chad Henne and Philadelphia's Gardner Minshew will be patrolling the sidelines at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix on Sunday. If one of the phenom starting quarterbacks ahead of them go down (fingers crossed), either one will be ready to take off the headset and take snaps under center.

February 8, 2023 - 2:35 PM

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1 an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. If all goes according to plan on Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City's Chad Henne or Philadelphia's Gardner Minshew during Super Bowl 57 is on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates. But this is the NFL. Sometimes — actually, lots of times — things don't go according to plan.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — If all goes according to plan Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City’s Chad Henne or Philadelphia’s Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates.

But this is the NFL. Sometimes — actually, lots of times — things don’t go according to plan.

That’s why the backup quarterbacks for the Chiefs and Eagles could be some of the most important players on their team’s roster heading into Sunday’s showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

