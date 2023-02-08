Super Bowl teams have good backup QB plans

PHOENIX (AP) — If all goes according to plan Sunday, the only time football fans will see Kansas City’s Chad Henne or Philadelphia’s Gardner Minshew during the Super Bowl will be on the sideline, holding a clipboard, talking on a headset or offering encouragement to teammates.

But this is the NFL. Sometimes — actually, lots of times — things don’t go according to plan.

That’s why the backup quarterbacks for the Chiefs and Eagles could be some of the most important players on their team’s roster heading into Sunday’s showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.