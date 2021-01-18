Menu Search Log in

Henne’s heroics help KC preserve victory

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes out with an injury, and a defense struggling to hold off a powerful Cleveland offense, the Kansas City Chiefs received a lift from backup QB Chad Henne. Henne's key third-down run and fourth-down pass in the waning moments preserve a 22-17 KC victory.

January 18, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne throws in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had lost Patrick Mahomes to a concussion and were in danger of losing the game.

Then their defense and Chad Henne — their defense and Chad Henne?! — along with a gutsy call by Andy Reid kept their hopes of a Super Bowl repeat alive, holding off the Cleveland Browns 22-17 on Sunday to advance to their third straight AFC championship game.

With their star quarterback reduced to a spectator, the oft-forgotten bunch opposite Mahomes’ high-powered offense forced the Browns to punt in the waning minutes. Then, his 35-year-old backup showed some moxie with a 13-yard third-down scramble and audacious fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill — when go-for-broke Reid decided to go for it — that gave the Chiefs (15-2) a first down with just over a minute left and allowed them to run out the clock.

