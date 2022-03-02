 | Wed, Mar 02, 2022
TCU hands KU second straight defeat

Kansas saw its lead in the Big 12 rankings evaporate Tuesday with a 74-64 loss to TCU, the second in a row for the Jayhawks.

March 2, 2022 - 9:56 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU is off to a good start in March, and the Horned Frogs pretty much know for sure now that they will be part of the madness of the NCAA Tournament. 

Sixth-ranked Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season while still trying to clinch a Big 12 title. 

Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky tournament resume with a second consecutive win versus a top-10 team, 74-64 over the Jayhawks on Tuesday night. 

