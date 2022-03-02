TCU hands KU second straight defeat

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU is off to a good start in March, and the Horned Frogs pretty much know for sure now that they will be part of the madness of the NCAA Tournament.

Sixth-ranked Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season while still trying to clinch a Big 12 title.

Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky tournament resume with a second consecutive win versus a top-10 team, 74-64 over the Jayhawks on Tuesday night.