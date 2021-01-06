KU bounces back to roll past TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Not even Kansas coach Bill Self was going to look for something to nitpick about the No. 6 Jayhawks after an impressive bounce-back game played without their senior starting point guard.

David McCormack had a season-high 20 points to lead five Kansas players in double figures, and the Jayhawks beat TCU 93-64 on Tuesday night to match their own Big 12 record by winning their 11th consecutive conference road game.

It came only three days after a 25-point home loss to Texas that matched the most lopsided win by an opponent in the 65-year history of Allen Fieldhouse.