Texas women win Big 12 tourney, one last time

The Texas Longhorn women's team defeated Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Tuesday. It marked the Longhorns' second tournament crown in three years. Texas departs for the SEC next season.

March 13, 2024 - 2:06 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas decided to take one last women’s Big 12 Tournament title with it to the SEC next season.

Exacted a bit of revenge in the process.

After losing to Iowa State in last year’s finale, the sixth-ranked Longhorns rode a hot start and 26 points from Madison Booker to a 70-53 victory over the Cyclones on Tuesday night, giving them their second championship in the last three years.

“I’m proud of my kids because we beat a hell of a team tonight. A well-coached team,” said Texas coach Vic Schaefer, wearing a big smile and the cut-down net around his neck, and surrounded by several players who had been dealing with a stomach bug.

