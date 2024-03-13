Texas women win Big 12 tourney, one last time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas decided to take one last women’s Big 12 Tournament title with it to the SEC next season.

Exacted a bit of revenge in the process.

After losing to Iowa State in last year’s finale, the sixth-ranked Longhorns rode a hot start and 26 points from Madison Booker to a 70-53 victory over the Cyclones on Tuesday night, giving them their second championship in the last three years.

“I’m proud of my kids because we beat a hell of a team tonight. A well-coached team,” said Texas coach Vic Schaefer, wearing a big smile and the cut-down net around his neck, and surrounded by several players who had been dealing with a stomach bug.