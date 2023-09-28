 | Thu, Sep 28, 2023
The end nears for Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera, MLB's only triple crown winner in the past 55 years, is about end his Hall of Fame career this weekend in Detroit. The 12-time All-Star leaves the game with an impressive legacy, both in America and in his native Venezuela.

Sports

September 28, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera smiles at fans calling out his name after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera sat in a gray chair beside his two stalls in the Detroit Tigers’ clubhouse early in the final week of his career, sorting through stuff to get shipped.

Major League Baseball’s only Triple Crown winner since 1967 stuffed dozens of barely used cleats and a bunch of batting gloves in a cardboard box at his feet. Cabrera then put a slew of balls he had signed, each in a zip lock bag, in a tote.

The bottle of wine, in bubble wrap, that the Oakland Athletics gave him last week along with his personal belongings are being sent to his home in Miami.

