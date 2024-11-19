The Skylar’s the limit

Young athletes carry big dreams, of scoring the game-winning bucket, of pounding home the fine point in a volleyball match, or powering the winning home run in softball.

Humboldt High’s Skylar Hottenstein is like that, too.

But truth be told, she’s just as happy doing the little things, making the extra pass to an open teammate on the basketball court, making a diving save to preserve a volleyball rally, or stealing a base to let one of the Lady Cub sluggers connect on the diamond.

“I’ve always liked watching and studying the game,” Hottenstein explained. “I’ve been around them all my life.”

The Humboldt junior was a leading force on the Lady Cub volleyball squad, which ended the season with 28 wins and a trip to the Class 3A Substate Semifinals. Hottenstein, meanwhile, earned first-team All-Tri-Valley League honors as a libero, or defensive specialist, where her behind-the-scenes work — going for digs, or positioning teammates, matters more than the glamorous statistics.

Her coaches and teammates appreciated her work as much as anyone, voting her team captain as well.

Register readers agreed, too, voting her as the Female Athlete of the Month, alongside Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Lawson, the Male Athlete of the Month.

For the honor, Hottenstein receives a free specialty pizza from Rookies in Iola.

The end of the volleyball season came about a bit earlier than Hottenstein wanted — they were hoping for a trip to the 3A state tournament — but she appreciated watching the team improve.

“We lost a few seniors from last year, but we all worked together and had fun this season,” she said.

Hottenstein saw herself become a vocal leader, offering instruction or encouragement, particularly for Humboldt’s talented crop of underclassmen.

“I’m kind of like a quarterback,” she said modestly.

Has she considered coaching?

“I’ve thought about it, but I don’t know,” Hottenstein said.

It didn’t take her long to erase the sting of the season’s end from her memory bank.