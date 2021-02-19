There’s plenty to like with KC in 2021, but questions remain

The 2021 Royals stand as tangible proof that the bosses have been serious.

Owner John Sherman has spent the last 11 months telling everyone who works for him to make sure the Royals come out of the pandemic stronger than they went in. General manager Dayton Moore has spent the last year telling anyone who would listen that the rebuild is over.

Here, then, are your 2021 Royals: a front office bolstered as several other organizations pulled back, and a roster that at least on paper is improved in every way but one.