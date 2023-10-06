 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Three Rivers League teams run at Pleasanton

Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center's cross country runners met at Pleasanton Thursday. They will all be meeting at the Three Rivers League meet in Southeast-Cherokee next Thursday.

October 6, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Peyton Schmidt, left, and Josie Walter, No. 1583, of Crest, at the starting line at Fort Scott. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

PLEASANTON — Marmaton Valley, Crest and Yates Center’s cross country runners earned top finishes at their final meet of the season in Pleasanton Thursday. 

Crest’s Peyton Schmidt earned first place, while Aubrey Allen snatched seventh in the varsity girls 5000-meter run. Yates Center’s Jalynn Birk also took 10th place in the girls race. In the boys 5K race, Crest’s Gunner Ellington finished sixth. 

Marmaton Valley’s runners finished tops in the JV and middle school races, with Emma Louk earning first place in the seventh grade girls two-mile run. Sophia Heim took second place in the JV girls 5K run. 

